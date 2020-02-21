🔥Trump's US travel ban: Which countries have been included in the expansion and why?🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Since 2017 Donald Trump and his administration have made a series of policies that restrict travel to America.

In the latest development, which comes into effect on February 21, the government will stop issuing visas (which offer a path to residency) to counties that have been named on a specially devised list.

It will also stop some foreign residents from taking part in a green card lottery.

Find out which countries are on the banned list below.

What is Trump’s travel ban?

Mr Trump and his administration created travel restrictions for several countries.

Executive Order 13769, January 2017: In the first policy, citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen has stringent restrictions placed on travel to the US.

Following legal challenges and protests a second order was made.

Executive Order 13780, March 2017: This policy amended certain details from the first order, and Iraq was removed from the list. The ban expired after 90 days.

Presidential Proclamation 9645, September 2017: A third travel ban was than announced and additional restrictions were made for people from Chad, North Korea and Venezuela. Sudan was removed from the list

Presidential proclamation 9723, April 2018: Restrictions for citizens from Chad were removed.

The travel ban received some controversy as most of the countries on the list had a high Muslim population.

In January 2020, the Donald Trump administration said it would be expanding the ban further and six more countries were added to the list.

What countries have been added to the list and why?

Mr Trump announced on January 31, 2020, that more countries would be included in the ban from February 21.

Visas that offer a path to residency will not be issued to nationals from Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Sudan, Myanmar and Tanzania.

Mr Trump said immigrants should only be allowed in on merit and not though any form of lottery.

The US government will also stop issuing diversity visas – or green card draws – to people from Tanzania and Sudan.

What is US immigration law?

Immigration law is the rules for determining who is allowed to enter the US and for how long.

It also sets out the process of naturalisation for those who want to become a permanent citizen.

As set out in the US constitution, Congress had the exclusive right to legislate in the area of immigration.

Nationals from a selective list of developed countries (which are deemed politically and economically stable by the government) are allowed to visit the US for up to 90 days without obtaining a visa.

This “visa waiver” is mainly used by people going on holiday and does not allow foreign citizens to work, go to school or apply for permanent residency.

More than 35 countries have this agreement with the US.