US President Donald Trump has overnight imposed a travel ban for Europeans travelling to the US.

The ban is a direct reaction to the continuing spread of coronavirus, the flu-like respiratory disease that was, yesterday, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation .

Trump addressed the US just hours after the pandemic was declared, as 1,136 cases have been confirmed in the States with 38 resulting deaths.

What is Trump’s US travel ban?

Donald Trump spoke to the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening, stating he was putting a ban on all travellers from the European Union entering the US. These travel restrictions would not apply to the UK, he clarified, and would begin on Friday at midnight, March 13 and last for 30 days.

In his statement, Trump said: “The European Union failed to take the same precautions and restrict travel from China and other hot spots. As a result, a large number of new clusters in the United States were seeded by travellers from Europe.”

He continued: “We made a lifesaving move with early action on China. Now we must take the same action with Europe.”

The ban applies for all foreign nationals travelling from the prohibited areas, but it doesn’t apply to European nationals already living in the US – only if they visit Europe and return to the US during the ban.

Which European countries are included in the ban?

The countries included in the ban include the 26 countries of the Schengen Area:

Austria

Belgium

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

The restrictions apply to foreign nationals who have visited or been in one of these countries for 14 days before their planned arrival in the US.

Why is the UK exempt?

While the UK is no longer part of the European Union, it is still part of continental Europe but in his speech the President clarified that Britain would be exempt from the ban.

Only countries in the Schengen Area of Europe would be included. These countries (listed above) signed an agreement in 1985 in Schengen, Luxembourg that effectively got rid of the borders, allowing many travellers to move easily between without passport checks.

The agreement said borders could only be reinstated under exceptional circumstances, which is why Italy – who has so far seen 12,462 confirmed cases and 827 deaths – reinstated its borders and put the country on lockdown.

The UK never signed this agreement, which means everyone that comes through the UK’s borders will need to go through passport checks, which could be why its exempt from the ban.

Can Europeans fly to the US from the UK?

This is currently unclear. Further guidance is expected to be provided in the next couple of days.

Have any countries banned British tourists?

This week, Vietnam suspended visa-free travel for British nationals alongside eight other European nations. It said it would take the same measures for any country with over 500 confirmed cases or was reporting 50 new cases a day.

The Pacific Islands of Kiribati is not permitting people who have been to the UK to enter the country and the Solomon Islands are taking similar measures, placing those who have visited the UK into a two-week quarantine.