🔥Trump: We'll have done a good job if we can limit deaths to 100,000🔥

President Trump has claimed that if America’s coronavirus death toll is kept to 100,000 then “we all together have done a very good job”.

He admitted that as many as 2.2 million people could have died if the authorities had not issued social distancing orders, as he extended national shutdown measures for another 30 days .

Dashing any hopes for a quick return to normal life, Mr Trump said it was likely to be another two weeks before the death rate would hit its peak.

Speaking from the White House Rose Garden last night, he claimed his administration would be doing well if it can hold the number of fatalities “down to 100,000”.

“And so, if we could hold that down, as we’re saying, to 100,000 — it’s a horrible number, maybe even less, but to 100,000, so we have between 100 [thousand] and 200,000 — we all together have done a very good job,” he said.

After weeks of playing down the threat, Mr Trump said he had seen the most accurate projection model about the potential death toll, which estimated that 2.2 million people would die in America if nothing was done to combat the virus.

The President insisted his suggestion that the crisis could blow over by Easter was just an “aspiration”.

Extending federal guidelines that include limiting gatherings to 10 or less people and avoiding non-essential travel, bars and restaurants until April 30, Mr Trump said: “I wish we could have our old life back.”

He said he was keeping a close eye on the progress of the anti-viral drug hydroxychloroquine, which is being given to 1,100 patients in New York. “Let’s see how it works, we may have some incredible results,” he added.

Last night, the number of deaths in New York rose above 1,000, less than a month after the first cases were reported in the state. The US now has more than 140,000 confirmed cases, nearly twice the amount announced by China and the most of any country.

Mr Trump also bragged about the viewer ratings for his daily coronavirus briefings after the New York Times revealed figures showing they were beating some of America’s favourite shows.