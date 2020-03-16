🔥Trump urges no gatherings higher than 10 people to fight coronavirus🔥

March 16, 2020

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about administration efforts to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) during a coronavirus task rorce press briefing with reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump issued new guidelines on Monday to help fight the coronavirus, including a recommendation that people avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people, discretionary travel, and going to bars, restaurants and food courts.

Trump said the new guidelines from his coronavirus task force applied for 15 days and were meant to slow the spread of the virus.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland, Editing by Franklin Paul

