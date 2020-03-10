🔥Trump to meet with U.S. senators over coronavirus response: source🔥
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media during the daily Coronavirus-related briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with U.S. senators at the Capitol later on Tuesday to discuss the response to the coronavirus outbreak, a congressional aide told Reuters.
Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reporting by Richard Cowan and Alexandra Alper; writing by Susan Heavey
