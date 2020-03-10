trump-to-meet-with-us.-senators-over-coronavirus-response:-source

🔥Trump to meet with U.S. senators over coronavirus response: source🔥

News
mariya smith0

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media during the daily Coronavirus-related briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with U.S. senators at the Capitol later on Tuesday to discuss the response to the coronavirus outbreak, a congressional aide told Reuters.

Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Alexandra Alper; writing by Susan Heavey

Related Posts

113-australian-animal-species-need-“urgent”-help

🔥113 Australian animal species need “urgent” help🔥

mariya smith
top-boy-series-two:-netflix-confirms-more-episodes-with-whole-main-cast-set-to-return

🔥Top Boy series two: Netflix confirms more episodes with whole main cast set to return🔥

John koli
lack-of-housing-in-seattle-forces-some-families-to-live-in-cars

🔥Lack of housing in Seattle forces some families to live in cars🔥

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *