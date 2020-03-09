trump-to-meet-with-economic-advisers-amid-coronavirus-fallout:-official

News
mariya smith

U.S. President Donald Trump descends from Air Force One at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, U.S., March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other economic officials later on Monday to weigh possible actions to stem the fallout over the coronavirus, an administration official told Reuters.

The Trump administration is weighing a number of potential policy steps, including paid sick leave, the official said.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

