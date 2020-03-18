🔥Trump to hold news conference to discuss FDA, coronavirus🔥

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus (COVID-19) briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said he would hold a news conference on Wednesday to discuss “very important news” from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration related to the coronavirus, but gave no other details.

The White House task force is scheduled to hold its daily news conference at 11: 30 a.m. (1630 GMT).