FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks concerning the U.S reaction to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic during an address to the country from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 11, 2020. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. On Friday will declare a national emergency on the fast-spreading coronavirus president Donald Trump, opening the hinged door to providing more federal aid to fight the condition beneath the Stafford Act, in accordance with a source acquainted with the declaration.

Trump can make the announcement at a news conference scheduled for 3 p.m. (1900 GMT), the foundation said.

Pressure has been mounting for Trump to declare an infectious disease emergency beneath the 1988 law that could permit the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to supply disaster funds to convey and local governments also to deploy support teams. The energy is rarely used. Former President Bill Clinton in 2000 declared this emergency for West Nile virus.