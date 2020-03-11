trump-to-address-travel-restrictions,-economics,-healthcare

🔥Trump to address travel restrictions, economics, healthcare🔥

mariya smith0

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said he would address travel restrictions to Europe in a statement later on Wednesday, hinting that decisions have been made involving Asia and Europe amid a fast-moving global coronavirus outbreak.

“We made a great decision on China and Asia. They’re healing and they’re healing at a pretty good rate. Happy about that,” Trump said. “And we could start to think about getting back involved in that part of the world.”

After a White House meeting with U.S. banking industry leaders, Trump said he would also address economics and healthcare in the remarks at around 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT).

As you know we have another part of the world – Europe – that’s in very tough shape. It’s having a hard time right now with the virus. And we’ll be making various decisions,” Trump said, refusing to elaborate.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Eric Beech and Tom Brown

