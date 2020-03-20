🔥Trump suspends payments, interest on U.S. student loans🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Trump administration on Friday temporarily suspended interest and payments on federal student education loans for at the very least another 60 days, U.S. On Friday president Donald Trump told reporters at a news conference.
Trump also said that the U.S. Department of Education won’t enforce standardized tests for students because of the nation’s widespread school closures.
Reporting by Steve Holland and Lisa Lambert. Writing by Susan Heavey
