🔥Trump signs order against hoarding, price gouging in fight against coronavirus🔥

Posted by — March 23, 2020 in News Leave a reply
trump-signs-order-against-hoarding,-price-gouging-in-fight-against-coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Washington D.C., U.S., March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to prevent hoarding and price gouging of supplies needed to fight the deadly coronavirus, a spokeswoman said.

“This sends a strong message – we will not let those hoarding vital supplies & price gougers to harm the health of America in this hour of need,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Sandra Maler

You May Also Like

new-mexico-governor-issues-statewide-stay-at-home-order

🔥New Mexico governor issues statewide stay-at-home order🔥

dumped-amid-coronavirus,-former-bloomberg-campaign-aides-sue-for-pay-and-benefits

🔥Dumped amid coronavirus, former Bloomberg campaign aides sue for pay and benefits🔥

us.-prison-union-official-urges-halt-to-inmate-transfers-due-to-coronavirus-spread

🔥U.S. prison union official urges halt to inmate transfers due to coronavirus spread🔥

the-new-‘animal-crossing’-is-being-used-to-recreate-‘portrait-of-a-lady,’-‘the-lighthouse’

The New ‘Animal Crossing’ Is Being Used to Recreate ‘Portrait of a Lady,’ ‘The Lighthouse’

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *