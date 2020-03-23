🔥Trump signs order against hoarding, price gouging in fight against coronavirus🔥

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Washington D.C., U.S., March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to prevent hoarding and price gouging of supplies needed to fight the deadly coronavirus, a spokeswoman said.

“This sends a strong message – we will not let those hoarding vital supplies & price gougers to harm the health of America in this hour of need,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham wrote on Twitter.