🔥Trump signs order against hoarding, price gouging in fight against coronavirus🔥

March 23, 2020
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Washington D.C., U.S., March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to prevent hoarding and price gouging of supplies needed to fight the deadly coronavirus, a spokeswoman said.

“This sends a strong message – we will not let those hoarding vital supplies & price gougers to harm the health of America in this hour of need,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Sandra Maler

