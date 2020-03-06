trump-signs-$8.3-billion-spending-bill-to-boost-coronavirus-response

🔥Trump signs $8.3 billion spending bill to boost coronavirus response🔥

News
mariya smith0

U.S. President Donald Trump accompanied by Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar, signs the Congressional funding bill for coronavirus response at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an emergency spending bill for $8.3 billion to ramp up the nation’s response to the coronavirus, providing funds for state and local officials to combat the spread of infections as the number of cases grows in the United States.

The funding measure includes over $3 billion for research and development of vaccines, test kits and medical treatments, $2.2 billion to aid public health activities on prevention, preparedness and response, and $1.25 billion to help international efforts aimed at reining in the virus.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Lisa Lambert; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Related Posts

macy’s-closing-125-stores,-cutting-2,000-jobs-as-mall-stores-struggle

Macy’s Closing 125 Stores, Cutting 2,000 Jobs As Mall Stores Struggle

John koli
five-train-getaways-for-2020

🔥Five train getaways for 2020🔥

John koli
duchess-kate-opens-up-about-her-struggles-as-a-new-mom

🔥Duchess Kate opens up about her struggles as a new mom🔥

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *