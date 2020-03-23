🔥Trump says U.S. to make a decision on coronavirus outbreak at end of current 15-day plan🔥

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a news conference, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Washington D.C., U.S., March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

(Reuters) – President Donald Trump on Sunday said the United States will make a decision at the end of a 15-day period on “which way we want to go”, to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself,” he said in a tweet.

Trump issued new guidelines on March 16 aimed at slowing the spread of the disease over the following 15 days.