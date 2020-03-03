🔥Trump says U.S. may block travel to coronavirus hot spots🔥

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the National Association of Counties’ 2020 Legislative Conference in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his administration may cut off travel from the United States to areas with high rates of coronavirus, but said officials were not weighing any restrictions on domestic travel.

Trump, speaking to reporters ahead of a visit with U.S. health researchers to discuss the virus outbreak, said he was considering blocking travel to virus hot spots.