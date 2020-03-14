U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a press briefing with members of the Coronavirus Task Force at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

(Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said on Twitter he had a conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and that the United States and Canada will continue to coordinate closely on the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump said in a tweet that it was “great” to hear that Trudeau’s wife Sophie “is doing very well” after the Canadian prime minister’s wife tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.