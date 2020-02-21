trump-says-russia-supporting-his-reelection-‘another-misinformation-campaign’

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said on Twitter that the idea that Russia wants him to win re-election was “another misinformation campaign” launched by Democrats.

Trump’s tweet followed media reports that intelligence officials warned U.S. lawmakers last week that Russia was interfering in the 2020 campaign to help Trump.

