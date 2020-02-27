🔥Trump says Pence will be in charge of coronavirus response🔥

Vice President Mike Pence stands with U.S. President Donald Trump as he gives a news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump said on Wednesday Vice President Mike Pence will be in charge of the U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump said the risk to the American people from the virus “remains very low.”

“We’re ready to adapt and we’re ready to do whatever we have to as the disease spreads, if it spreads,” he told a news conference.

Trump also said the United States would spend “whatever is appropriate” to combat the disease.