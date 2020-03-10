trump-says-payroll-tax-relief-could-run-to-year-end-or-be-made-permanent:-source

mariya smith0

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump told Republican senators on Tuesday that two options for a coronavirus economic relief plan would be to waive the payroll tax through the end of the year or make the tax cut permanent, a source at the meeting told Reuters.

Trump met with Republican senators on Capitol Hill to discuss proposals for boosting the economy, which has been hit by fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann

