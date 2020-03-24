🔥Trump says ‘not easy’ to get face masks, ventilators to U.S. states🔥

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the coronavirus response daily briefing as Attorney General William Barr and Ambassador Debbie Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, look on at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday acknowledged the difficulty in procuring crucial healthcare supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying the “world market… is crazy” and that it “is not easy” for the federal government help U.S. states obtain face masks and ventilators.

