🔥Trump says his administration, Congress focusing on emergency coronavirus spending🔥

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to handle the National Association of Counties’ 2020 Legislative Conference in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his administration was dealing with Congress to pass a crisis spending measure to crank up the nation’s reaction to the coronavirus, adding he expects lawmakers to authorize about $8.5 billion.

Trump’s comments, designed to a gathering of county leaders in Washington, come as lawmakers in Congress seek to finalize their proposed spending measure and take it up for debate possibly the moment Wednesday.