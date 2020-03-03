🔥Trump says his administration, Congress focusing on emergency coronavirus spending🔥
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to handle the National Association of Counties’ 2020 Legislative Conference in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his administration was dealing with Congress to pass a crisis spending measure to crank up the nation’s reaction to the coronavirus, adding he expects lawmakers to authorize about $8.5 billion.
Trump’s comments, designed to a gathering of county leaders in Washington, come as lawmakers in Congress seek to finalize their proposed spending measure and take it up for debate possibly the moment Wednesday.
Reporting by Jeff Mason and Lisa Lambert; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama