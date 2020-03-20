🔥Trump says he’s got put Defense Production Act into gear to fight coronavirus🔥

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses his administration’s daily coronavirus task force briefing as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Vice President Mike Pence and White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Ambassador Debbie Birx listen at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he previously put the Defense Production Act into action after saying earlier this week he’d invoke the measure but essentially wear it hold until needed.

The measure is intended to permit the U.S. government to speed production of masks, respirators, ventilators along with other needed equipment to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump said he put the measure into action on Thursday evening.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

