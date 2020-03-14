Home
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump pauses during a news conference where he declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said that he is attending White House meetings on Saturday on the COVID-19 outbreak caused by the coronavirus and would issue a “full report later.”

Trump issued his statement on Twitter and in a second tweet called for “SOCIAL DISTANCING.”

Reporting by Jonathan Landay; editing by Diane Craft

