trump-says-he-will-not-stop-campaign-rallies-over-coronavirus

🔥Trump says he will not stop campaign rallies over coronavirus🔥

News Uncategorized
mariya smith0

The Trump administration is working to meet the surging demand for coronavirus test kits as the number of confirmed cases spreads across 29 states. While CDC and U.S. health officials work to inform the public and urge caution, President Trump touted the $8.3 billion Congress recently allocated to combat the virus. Mr. Trump said he has no plans to stop campaign rallies despite warnings about gathering in crowded areas, particularly for the elderly. Weijia Jiang shares further details on the White House response.

Related Posts

us.-prepares-for-coronavirus-pandemic,-school-and-business-closures

🔥U.S. prepares for coronavirus pandemic, school and business closures🔥

syed
st.-louis-bill-would-strip-aldermen-of-redistricting-task

🔥St. Louis bill would strip aldermen of redistricting task🔥

syed
new-technology-a-“game-changer”-for-autopsies

New technology a “game changer” for autopsies

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *