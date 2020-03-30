🔥Trump says guidelines to slow coronavirus spread may get tougher🔥

March 30, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump unboxes a coronavirus testing kit during the daily coronavirus response briefing in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he may toughen up current guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 2000 Americans.

“The guidelines will be very much as they are, maybe even toughened up a little bit,” he told reporters in remarks at the White House.

Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chris Reese

