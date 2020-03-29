🔥Trump says extending coronavirus guidelines past Easter to April 30🔥

trump-says-extending-coronavirus-guidelines-past-easter-to-april-30

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks throughout a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he will extend the rules targeted at slowing the spread of the coronavirus to April 30, from his original target of Easter on April 12.

Trump added that deaths from the coronavirus could peak around Easter.

Reporting by Chris Sanders; Editing by Daniel Wallis

