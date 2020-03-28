🔥Trump said he may quarantine New York, New Jersey and Connecticut🔥

U.S. President Donald Trump is followed by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as he departs for a day trip to Norfolk, Virginia, from the White House in Washington, U.S., March 28, 2020.REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Trump said Saturday he was considering imposing a quarantine on New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Trump said he was mulling the quarantine, while at the same walking back urging to quickly reopen the economy. Trump said he was unsure about whether the United States will reopen for business by April 12th following shutdowns in major cities across the country. Asked whether he thought the United States would open by Easter Sunday, Trump said at the White House on Saturday, “We’ll see, what happens,” he said.

