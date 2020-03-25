🔥Trump reduces asking price of Caribbean mega mansion by £8 million🔥

A Caribbean beachfront mega mansion owned by Donald Trump has had a mammoth £8 million ($11 million) knocked off the asking price in a bid to sell it.

The President of the United States is said to have purchased Le Chateau des Palmiers on the island of French St Martin in 2013, two years before he announced his candidacy for President.

The estate is not occupied by the Trump family but is rented out to tourists for between £4,500 and £15,000 per night depending on the season. The island is a popular cruise ship destination with casinos and nudist beaches.

The sprawling 4.8 acre estate, located in Plum Bay, comes with a five-bedroom ocean-side villa and a four-bedroom garden-side villa — plus an eight foot boundary wall to keep unwanted visitors out.

The famous property tycoon, businessman and television personality has now reduced the selling price by £21.5 million ($28 million) to £13 million ($16.9 million) since first putting the estate on the market with Sotheby’s International Realty three months ago.

The 40 per cent reduction brings the pricing in line with other properties for sale on the island.

Inside Trump’s Caribbean villa — and other A-list pads…

The opulently designed chateau has a master bedroom with a Jacuzzi tub and two balconies and gold and marble feature prominently throughout the estate.

In total the holiday home sleeps up to 20 people in its nine guest bedrooms and there is also a two-bedroom manager’s area with its own living room, kitchen and office.

The property also comes with a huge outdoor heated pool that overlooks the beach, an open air and air-conditioned gym, tennis court and covered outdoor bar.

There is a state-of-the art security system and surveillance cameras and it is a 10-minute drive from the airport.

Melania and Donald Trump (Getty Images)