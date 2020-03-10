trump-plans-to-discuss-payroll-tax-cut-with-congress

U.S. President Donald Trump descends from Air Force One following a trip from Florida, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump said on Monday the White House will discuss with Congress on Tuesday possibly cutting payroll taxes to support the economy as it deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’ll be discussing a possible payroll tax cut or relief, substantial relief, very substantial relief, that’s a big number,” Trump told a briefing at the White House.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Leslie Adler

