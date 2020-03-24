🔥Trump, Pence held call with investors on economy – administration official🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence held a conference call on Tuesday with Wall Street investors to discuss the U.S. economy, the Federal Reserve and other issues, an administration official said.

The list of executives included, but was not limited to, Dan Loeb of Third Point, Steve Schwarzman of Blackstone, Robert Smith of Vista Equity, Jeff Sprecher of ICE/NYSE and Paul Tudor Jones of JUST Capital. The official confirmed a CNBC report about the call.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler

