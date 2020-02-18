🔥Trump pardons billionaire ex-NFL team owner Edward DeBartolo Jr.🔥

By Kathryn Watson

February 18, 2020 / 12:20 PM

/ CBS News

The White House scrambled the entire White House press corps Tuesday morning to announce the president has granted clemency to NFL Hall of Fame executive Edward DeBartolo Jr. The former San Francisco 49ers owner was fined and sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to participation in a gambling fraud scandal in 1998.

It’s unclear why the president prioritized pardoning Debartolo Jr., who is no longer being punished for his admitted criminal activity, although the president has been accused of prioritizing well-connected and wealthy individuals over unknown Americans convicted of non-violent offenses in decades past. DeBartolo previously requested a pardon from both Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, and both declined the request.The White House has touted cases like that of pardoned Alice Marie Johnson, an African-American grandmother convicted decades ago of non-violence drug offense. But the president’s clemency actions have also benefitted controversial prominent figures. As of the beginning of February, a Washington Post review found that all but five of the 24 people who had received clemency from the president had a line into the White House or a reputation with the president’s political base. Controversial figures who have received some form of clemency include former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, “Scooter” Libby and conservative figure Dinesh D’Souza.

The White House did not offer a robust justification for why DeBartolo was picked when so many non-violent offenders wait for their petitions for clemency to be granted. Friends of DeBartolo who appeared at the White House Tuesday said he’s given back to the community. Asked about what the president said, NFL star Jerry Rice said the clemency grant is really just about DeBartolo and his accomplishments. “I take my hat off to Donald Trump for what he did,” Rice told reporters.