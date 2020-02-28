🔥Trump nominates John Ratcliffe to be intel director🔥

President Trump has nominated Republican Congressman John Ratcliffe of Texas to be director of national intelligence, he tweeted Friday afternoon. A close to process tells CBS News “the choice of John Ratcliffe has been in the works for weeks, and the congressman is honored for the opportunity to serve POTUS and protect the nation as the head of the U.S. intelligence community.”

“Would have completed process earlier, but John wanted to wait until after IG Report was finished,” he said. “John is an outstanding man of great talent!”

I am pleased to announce the nomination of @RepRatcliffe (Congressman John Ratcliffe) to be Director of National Intelligence (DNI). Would have completed process earlier, but John wanted to wait until after IG Report was finished. John is an outstanding man of great talent!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

Mr. Trump has selected Ratcliffe for the job before, when Dan Coats left the job last year. Ratcliffe withdrew from consideration amid media scrutiny over whether he was qualified to take on the role.

Questions had arisen over a claim that was in his congressional bio that he had “put terrorists in prison” when he was a prosecutor and U.S. attorney, since his name does not appear in court documents for any terrorism-related cases. His tenure on the Intelligence Committee had also been brief, and Republican support for his nomination was lukewarm. Ratcliffe currently represents the 4th District in Texas and serves on the Intelligence and Judiciary Committees. Less than two weeks ago, Mr. Trump had tapped U.S. ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, to be acting DNI, replacing Joseph Maguire in the position. Senate Democrats have called on the Justice Department to investigate whether Grenell had failed to inform the Justice Department about work he had done for foreign entities before joining the administration. This is a developing story and will be updated.Catherine Herridge, Major Garrett and Olivia Gazis contributed to this report.