🔥Trump meets with pharmaceutical execs amid coronavirus concerns🔥

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are meeting with top pharmaceutical company representatives at the White House Monday, as the federal government and private industry scrambles to come up with a vaccine and treatment for coronavirus as quickly as possible.

Mr. Trump has said a vaccine will be ready soon, although his top health officials say it will be at least a year to 18 months before such a vaccine is ready for the general public. On Sunday night, the second confirmed death from coronavirus in the U.S. was reported, adding to an earlier death also in Washington state. Experts fear the number of infected people in the U.S. far exceeds the number health officials have officially confirmed. “I am meeting with the major pharmaceutical companies today at the White House about progress on a vaccine and cure. Progress being made!” the president tweeted Monday morning.

These are the executives the president is meeting with Monday:Emma Walmsley, CEO, GlaxoSmithKlineDr. J. Joseph Kim, CEO, Inovio PharmaceuticalsStéphane Bancel, CEO, ModernaDr. Leonard Schleifer, CEO, Regeneron PharmaceuticalsStan C. Erck, CEO, President, and Director, NovoraxDaniel Menichella, CEO, CureVacDavid O'Day, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO, GileadDr. Paul Stoffels, Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer, Johnson and JohnsonDr. Mikael Dolsten, Chief Scientific Officer and President Worldwide Research, Development and Medical, Pfizer Inc.John Shiver, Senior Vice President, Global Vaccine Research and Development, SanofiThe administration is trying to reassure the public that the risk to most Americans remains "low," even as more cases continue to be reported. Pence, who has been tasked by the president to lead the efforts against the virus, and Ambassador Deborah Birx, a global health official and physician who will be the coronavirus response coordinator in Pence's office, will brief reporters on their efforts at 5 p.m. ET while the president is en route to a campaign rally. The Department of Health and Human Services has launched an investigation into manufacturing problems with of the initial batch of coronavirus testing kits. The Food and Drug Administration says the issue has since been resolved and that the test kits currently being distributed are safe and effective.