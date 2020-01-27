🔥Trump lawyers: Hunter Biden’s Burisma job reason enough to seek probe🔥

January 27, 2020 | 6: 50pm

President Trump’s impeachment defense team late Monday painstakingly scrutinized Hunter Biden’s high-paying job at Burisma, arguing that President Trump was right to be concerned about corruption involving the Ukrainian energy company for giving such a high-paying position to the then-vice president’s under-qualified son.

Trump lawyer Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general, linked Joe Biden’s official role with his son’s reported $50,000-a-month position on Burisma’s board.

“Here’s how Hunter Biden came to join Burisma’s board in April 2014: he was brought on the board by Devon Archer, his business partner,” Bondi said.

“Public records show that April 16, 2014, Devon Archer meets with Vice President Biden at the White House. Just two days later on April 18, 2014, is when Hunter Biden quietly joins Burisma.”

Bondi linked Hunter Biden’s new job to two events: his father taking over as US point person for Ukraine policy in early 2014, and a money laundering investigation in the UK through which $23 million in Burisma funds were frozen.

“Ten days after Hunter Biden joins the board, British authorities seize $23 million in British bank accounts connected to… the owner of Bursima. Did Hunter Biden leave the board then? No,” Bondi said. “Then, only then did the company choose to announce that Hunter Biden had joined the board.”

Bondi quoted House impeachment testimony from US diplomats about the company’s poor reputation, including official George Kent testifying that he intervened to stop cosponsorship of a children’s contest with the company where a camera was the prize.

Bondi blamed House impeachment managers for forcing discussion of the Bidens.

“The House managers have placed this squarely at issue, so we must address it,” she said. “They spoke to you for over 21 hours and they referenced Biden or Burisma over 400 times and when they gave these presentations they said there was nothing to see, it was a sham.”

Bondi said “their case crumbles” if there was a valid reason to investigate Burisma corruption.

Trump was impeached last month by House Democrats who alleged that he urged Ukraine to investigate the Bidens and the whereabouts of a Democratic computer server while withholding nearly $400 million in congressionally approved aid. Trump and his defense team have said there was no connection between his interest in the investigations and the aid delay.

Eric Herschmann, another Trump lawyer, later told senators that Hunter Biden “had no relevant expertise or experience… [and] he doesn’t so far as we know speak Ukrainian.”

“So why did Burisma want Hunter Biden on its board?” Herschmann asked. “He did have one qualification: He was son of the vice president of the United States. He was the son of the man in charge of the Ukrainian portfolio.

“We are to believe there is nothing to see here. That for anyone to investigate or inquire about this would be a sham,” Herschamann said, arguing that was not the case.