🔥Trump lauds Barr for taking over Stone case as Democrats threaten probe🔥

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General William Barr arrives for U.S. President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis/POOL

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised U.S. Attorney General William Barr for “taking charge” of the case against long-time Trump adviser and friend Roger Stone, as House Democrats threatened to investigate the Justice Department’s actions.

“Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought,” Trump tweeted.

