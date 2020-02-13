🔥Trump lashes out at former Roger Stone prosecutors🔥

Attorney General William Barr and President Trump are both under fire after Democrats accused the two of coordinating the DOJ’s reversal of Roger Stone’s sentencing recommendation. Trump, a longtime friend of Stone, lashed out at the prosecutors who were formerly on the case during media remarks on Wednesday, calling on them to “apologize to a lot of people.” Ben Tracy reports on the fallout after Barr was called to testify in front of the House Judiciary in March.