FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks concerning the U.S reaction to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic during an address to the country from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 11, 2020. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he previously virtually no time to check with European allies before announcing coronavirus travel restrictions, but hoped the curbs on happen to be Europe and China could possibly be lifted rapidly.

Trump spoke to reporters within an Oval Office ending up in Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar each day after imposing sweeping measures to avoid folks from 26 Europe – aside from Britain and Ireland – from planing a trip to america in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Trump said he previously excluded Britain from the curbs since it was performing a good job in tackling the coronavirus. He said he was struggling to check with European officials before implementing the restrictions because he previously to go quickly.

Trump said it had been possible america would have to extend the curbs of travel from Europe beyond the existing 30 days but may possibly also could shorten the restrictions, that have angered European leaders.

The Republican president also said says he didn’t support a coronavirus economic relief bill the Democratic-led U.S. On Thursday since it includes unrelated issues house of Representatives plans to vote. He said be believed the currency markets, this week which entered bear market territory, would bounce from recent falls back.

Trump added he had not been yet prepared to invoke emergency disaster powers on the outbreak.

The president said he didn’t shake hands with Varadkar at their meeting due to the coronavirus.