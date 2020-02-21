🔥Trump hits out at Parasite's Oscars success, saying US 'has enough problems' with South Korea on trade🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Donald Trump has mocked South Korean film Parasite and its Best Picture victory at the Oscars, saying: “what the hell was that all about?”

The US President bemoaned the movie’s Academy Awards success this month as he addressed crowds at a raucous rally in Colorado on Thursday night.

Parasite made history at this year’s Oscars as it became the first foreign language film to win the top prize. It also earned Bong Joon-Ho’s best director and won both best original screenplay and best international feature.

However, Mr Trump was not impressed and took aim at the Academy for the film’s success, telling supporters the US has “enough problems with South Korea with trade”.

“How bad were the Academy Awards this year?” the president asked, prompting boos from the crowd.

“The winner is – a movie from South Korea!,” Mr Trump said, pretending to be a presenter at the awards. “What the hell was that all about,” he added.

“We got enough problems with South Korea with trade.

“On top of that, they give him best movie of the year? Was it good? I don’t know. Let’s get Gone With The Wind. Can we get Gone With the Wind back, please?”

Parasite: The first foreign-language film to win big at the Oscars

Mr Trump added: “Did this ever happen before?”

Parasite is one of the most acclaimed films of recent years.

Bong’s satirical dark comedy veers wildly between different genres as it tells the story of an unscrupulous poor family’s often hilarious attempts to embed themselves inside the home of a rich family.

Director Bong Joon-Ho poses with the Oscar for Best Screenplay for Parasite (AFP via Getty Images)

It moves from comedy to horror before building up to a gruesome conclusion.

Parasite was a popular choice for best picture at the Oscars, winning ahead of Sam Mendes’s well-fancied war epic 1917.

Bong addressed the issue of Western audiences being reluctant to watch foreign language films during his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes.

“Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films,” he said after winning the best foreign film award.

Neon, the North American distributor of Parasite, responded to the president. “Understandable, he can’t read,” the company’s official Twitter account said.