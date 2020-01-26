🔥Trump gets high marks on economy, but half want him removed: poll🔥

January 26, 2020 | 2: 25pm

The economy under President Trump has earned its best ratings from American voters in nearly two decades, a survey released Sunday found — but half of those polled said the Senate should remove the president from office during his impeachment trial.

Fifty-five percent of registered voters gave the economy positive marks — excellent or good — a rating that hasn’t been reached since a 59 percent result in January 2001, a Fox News poll showed.

And 42 percent said Trump and the Republicans were responsible for the economic gains, followed by 9 percent who opted to give the credit to former President Obama and Democrats, and 7 percent who said it was thanks to big business.

But asked whether senators should convict Trump and remove him from office, 50 percent said yes and 44 percent said they shouldn’t.

The bulk of Republicans — 84 percent — disagreed, while most Democrats — 81 percent — agreed.

Among independents, 53 percent wanted Trump removed, while 34 say no.

Despite the impeachment hearings that have been underway since last fall, Trump’s approval rating remains steady at 45 percent and his disapproval rating at 54 percent.

In December, 45 percent approved and 53 percent disapproved, according to a Fox poll at the time.

His approval rating among Republicans hit a high of 91 percent — up from 85 percent last month.

The new poll was conducted between Jan. 19-22 and surveyed 1,005 registered voters nationwide.

It has a plus/minus 3 percentage point margin of error.