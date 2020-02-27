trump-frustrated-by-cdc’s-coronavirus-severity-warning

🔥Trump frustrated by CDC’s coronavirus severity warning🔥

News Uncategorized
mariya smith0

President Trump’s Wednesday coronavirus press conference marked his second-ever appearance in the White House briefing room. Flanked by administration health and CDC officials, he tried to reassure Americans that the situation was contained even as the CDC warned those living in the U.S. that a likely outbreak would cause a severe disruption to daily life. Paula Reid is at the White House where Trump is reportedly frustrated that health experts did not paint a more positive outlook.

Related Posts

r.-kelly-accused-of-sex-with-teen-girl-in-1990s-as-indictment-is-updated

🔥R. Kelly accused of sex with teen girl in 1990s as indictment is updated🔥

mariya smith
‘say-hello-to-mochi’:-funeral-home-grooms-puppy-to-become-a-grief-therapy-dog

🔥‘Say Hello To Mochi’: Funeral Home Grooms Puppy To Become A Grief Therapy Dog🔥

John koli
bloomberg-wants-to-go-“very-slowly”-in-decriminalizing-pot

🔥Bloomberg wants to go “very slowly” in decriminalizing pot🔥

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *