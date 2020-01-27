🔥Trump denies telling John Bolton Ukraine aide was tied to Biden probe🔥

January 27, 2020 | 2: 23am

President Trump denied early Monday that he told Ambassador John Bolton the holding of military aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats.

Trump said he “NEVER” had that conversation with Bolton despite a New York Times report that claims Bolton was told Trump wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security assistance until officials in Ukraine helped with the probes.

“I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination.”

The president insisted that if Bolton made the remarks it was “only to sell a book.”

Trump continued, claiming that a “transcript” of the phone call between him and the Ukrainian president showed there was no wrongdoing.

“[The] transcripts of my calls with President Zelensky are all the proof that is needed, in addition to the fact that President Zelensky & the Foreign Minister of Ukraine said there was no pressure and no problems,” he wrote.

A New York Times article published Sunday night said that a manuscript of Bolton’s upcoming book details allegations that the president held the military aide for political purposes.

The charges of withholding aid are at the center of an ongoing impeachment trial in the Senate.