🔥Trump declines to say if he is considering pardoning Stone🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to say whether he is considering pardoning longtime adviser Roger Stone, who was found guilty last year of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump thanked Justice Department officials for stepping in to retract a recommendation from frontline prosecutors that Stone face up to nine years in prison, saying the Republican operative had been treated very badly.

