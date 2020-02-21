🔥Trump complains “Parasite” won best picture Oscar🔥

Trump slams “Parasite” Oscar win

President Trump complained about the South Korean film “Parasite” winning the Oscar for best picture during his rally in Colorado Springs Thursday night. Mr. Trump, who apparently has not seen the movie, criticized the Academy Awards for choosing it over American films.

In a rally where he spent much of the time bashing his Democratic foes, Mr. Trump took a detour to talk about “Parasite,” the critically-acclaimed thriller that follows a poor family and a wealthy one as their lives intertwine in ways that are sometimes comic until events take a tragic turn. “What the hell was that all about?” Mr. Trump said. “We’ve got enough problems with South Korea with trade. On top of that, they give them best movie of the year. Was it good? I don’t know.”

“Parasite” was the first non-English language movie to receive the best picture award in the Oscars’ 92-year history. Mr. Trump expressed confusion about why it won and compared it unfavorably to classics such as “Gone with the Wind” and “Sunset Boulevard.” “The winner is from South Korea!” he said. “I thought it was best foreign film, no? Did this ever happen before?”The film’s distribution company, Neon, offered a fiery response to Mr. Trump on Twitter: “Understandable, he can’t read,” the company wrote.

CBS News reached out to Barunson E & A, the production company behind “Parasite,” but did not immediately hear back. Mr. Trump also had some words for another Hollywood favorite, actor Brad Pitt, who won an Oscar for his supporting role in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.” During his acceptance speech, Pitt took a swipe at the president by noting he got more time to speak than former White House national security adviser John Bolton, who never testified in the impeachment trial. “I was never a big fan of his,” Mr. Trump said of Pitt. “He got up, said some little wise guy statement. He’s a little wise guy.The Colorado Springs rally was part of Mr. Trump’s four-day swing through western states. He also held a rally in Phoenix on Wednesday during the Democratic debate, and he will hold a third rally Friday in Las Vegas.