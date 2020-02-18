Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich

FILE – In this March 14, 2012, file photo, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich speaks to the media outside his home in Chicago as his wife, Patti, wipes away tears a day before reporting to prison after his conviction on corruption charges. President Donald Trump is expected to commute the 14-year prison sentence of Blagojevich. The 63-year-old Democrat is expected to walk out of prison later Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

M. Spencer Green

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he’s commuted the prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews that Blagojevich “served eight years in jail. It’s a long time to go.”Trump publicly hinted he would use his clemency powers for Blagojevich, a Democrat, in August. But he faced sharp blowback from some conservative members of Congress, including from Illinois, as well as from some White House advisers who said it wouldn’t play well.Internally, the effort to pardon or commute Blagojevich’s sentence was championed by Jared Kushner, who has led the administration’s criminal justice reform efforts.Blagojevich appeared on Trump’s boardroom reality show NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2010 but was fired by the future president before the final round.Several Republican lawmakers aired their concerns in phone calls to acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and White House counsel Pat Cipollone. Two Republicans, Reps. Darin LaHood and Mike Bost, directly appealed to Trump not to use his clemency powers for Blagojevich.By August, the White House had already been working for several months on vetting Blagojevich’s case. The President first raised it in 2018.Trump has suggested in his public comments about the case that he believes Blagojevich was simply doing what all politicians do.”I would think that there have been many politicians — I’m not one of them, by the way — that have said a lot worse over the telephone,” he said last year.

Blagojevich and wife show off newborn daughter in 2003

Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich looks up from admiring his daughter Anne, while his wife, Patti, holds the newborn prior to leaving Prentice Women’s Hospital of Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Monday, April 7, 2003, in Chicago. Patti Blagojevich, ten days overdue, gave birth to Anne “Annie” Blagojevich at 5 a.m. Saturday. (AP Photo/Stephen J. Carrera)

STEPHEN J. CARRERA

Rod Blagojevich holds up ‘I love Elvis’ sticker in 2007

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2007 file photo, Illinois former Gov. Rod Blagojevich holds an “I Love Elvis” bumper sticker at the Illinois Democratic County Chairmen’s Association meeting in Springfield, Ill.(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

Seth Perlman

Blagojevich during 2009 interview on ‘The View’

In this image released by ABC, Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich speaks during an interview with Barbara Walters Monday, Jan. 26, 2009 on “The View.” The Illinois Senate has convened a historic impeachment trial Monday that will determine whether Gov. Rod Blagojevich is removed from office. Blagojevich is refusing to take part in the trial. He says its rules are so biased that he can’t present a defense. (AP Photo/ABC, Heidi Gutman) ** NO SALES **

HEIDI GUTMAN

Rod Blagojevich during his 2009 impeachment trial

Rod Blagojevich makes a gesture while speaking during his impeachment trial in Springfield, Ill., on Jan. 29, 2009.

Amanda St. Amand

Rod Blagojevich talks to reporters after his impeachment

Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich talks to the media at his home in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Blagojevich surrounded by reporters during his 2011 criminal trial

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich surrounded a genteel scrum of media professionals during his federal corruption trial in 2011. (AP Photo)

Rod Blagojevich, Patti Blagojevich with reporters outside home in 2012

FILE – In this March 14, 2012 file photo, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, accompanied by his wife Patti, speaks to the media outside his home in Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

M. Spencer Green

Rod Blagojevich shakes hands before leaving for prison

In this March 14, 2012 file photo, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich reaches over a railing to shake supporters’ hands at his home in Chicago. The 55-year-old Democrat was due to report to a prison in Colorado to begin serving a 14-year sentence, making him the second Illinois governor in a row to go to prison for corruption. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Charles Rex Arbogast

Rod Blagojevich autographs posters in 2012

This March 14, 2012, file photo shows former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich autographing a ‘Free Gov. Blago’ sign for one of his supporters at his home in Chicago the day before he was due to report to prison to begin serving a 14-year sentence on corruption charges.(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

Rod Blagojevich arrives at prison

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, center, walks with attorneys as he arrives at the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in Littleton, Colo., on Thursday, March 15, 2012, where he began serving his 14-year sentence for corruption. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

Ed Andrieski

Courtroom sketch of Blagojevich during his resentencing hearing in 2016

n this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 courtroom sketch, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, right, appears via video from a Colorado prison during his re-sentencing in a federal courtroom in Chicago. (AP Photo/Tom Gianni)

AP

