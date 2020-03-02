🔥Trump campaign, RNC rake in $86 million in February🔥

By Melissa Quinn

March 2, 2020 / 8:45 AM

/ CBS News

The Republican National Committee and President Trump’s campaign together brought in $86 million in February as Mr. Trump works to secure a second term in the White House, the party announced Monday.

“President Trump continues to build momentum as people keep responding to his success on behalf of all Americans,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. “With this unprecedented support, the president and the RNC are assembling an unstoppable juggernaut focused like a laser on November.”Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement the fundraising “speaks to the incredible enthusiasm” for Mr. Trump.

Since the start of 2019, the entities working to reelect Mr. Trump have raked in more than $607 million and have more than $225 million cash-on-hand. The Republican National Committee said February was the most successful month for digital fundraising since 2016. The president’s reelection effort had more than 1 million new donors, which the party said were gained during the impeachment proceedings that ended with Mr. Trump’s acquittal on both impeachment charges in the Senate on February 5.