🔥Trump campaign opening “community centers” to win over black voters🔥

Trump campaign’s social media strategy

Washington — The Trump campaign is opening pop-up “community centers” in key states in an attempt to boost support for the president among African-American voters, the campaign announced Wednesday.

The “Black Voices for Trump Community Centers” will allow black Trump supporters to “engage voters and discuss the incredible strides Black America has made under President Trump’s administration,” according to a press release.”Team Trump is going where no other Republican campaigns have gone before to ensure that the President’s message is heard. President Trump has uplifted every community in America, regardless of race or creed, and we are working hard to make sure every voter knows the facts,” said Katrina Pierson, a senior adviser for the Trump campaign.

Several of these community centers will be located in Florida, in Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, Tallahassee and Tampa. Mr. Trump won Florida in 2016, and the state is a centerpiece of the campaign’s reelection strategy.The other locations for these community centers will be Atlanta, Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee and several cities in North Carolina. Mr. Trump won Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania by extremely narrow margins in 2016.”President Trump has a real record of results for Black Americans, and our Party is committed to sharing that winning message far and wide,” said Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in a statement. “The Republican Party is committed to fighting for every vote just like we fight for every community, and the results of the Trump administration prove that. As the proud Party of Lincoln, under the President’s leadership, we are reaching out to Black Americans in ways we never have before.”Despite the campaign’s outreach, most black voters remain skeptical of the president. A January Washington Post/Ipsos national poll of black voters who lean Democratic found that 93% of all respondents said it was extremely important to them personally that Mr. Trump not win a second term in office. An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll published last week that Mr. Trump has an approval rating of just 14% among black voters.