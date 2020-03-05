trump-calls-schumer-comments-‘dangerous-threat’-to-supreme-court

🔥Trump calls Schumer comments ‘dangerous threat’ to Supreme Court🔥

News
mariya smith0

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Latino Coalition’s legislative summit in Washington, U.S., March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer’s references to two justices during an abortion rally a threat to the Supreme Court and said action must be taken.

“This is a direct & dangerous threat to the U.S. Supreme Court by Schumer. If a Republican did this, he or she would be arrested, or impeached. Serious action MUST be taken NOW!” Trump said on Twitter. Democrats have criticized Trump’s frequent attacks on the U.S. judiciary and individual judges.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Related Posts

bayern-thrash-chelsea-3-0-as-serge-gnabry-leaves-blues-on-brink-of-champions-league-exit

🔥Bayern thrash Chelsea 3-0 as Serge Gnabry leaves Blues on brink of Champions League exit🔥

John koli
real-madrid-xi-vs-osasuna:-confirmed-team-news,-predicted-lineups-and-latest-injuries

Real Madrid XI vs Osasuna: Confirmed team news, predicted lineups and latest injuries

John koli
jose-mourinho-slams-schedule-as-tottenham-forced-to-play-on-sunday-before-champions-league-last-16

🔥Jose Mourinho slams schedule as Tottenham forced to play on Sunday before Champions League last 16🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *