🔥Trump brings back Kevin Hassett as temporary economic adviser🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump is bringing back former economic adviser Kevin Hassett temporarily to help out during the coronavirus crisis, a White House official said on Friday.

“Kevin is returning to the White House to advise on economic policy in his personal capacity,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Hassett, who had left the White House last June as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, has warned of dramatic job losses related to the virus.