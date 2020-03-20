🔥Trump brings back Kevin Hassett as temporary economic adviser🔥

Posted by — March 20, 2020 in News Leave a reply
trump-brings-back-kevin-hassett-as-temporary-economic-adviser

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump is bringing back former economic adviser Kevin Hassett temporarily to help out during the coronavirus crisis, a White House official said on Friday.

“Kevin is returning to the White House to advise on economic policy in his personal capacity,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Hassett, who had left the White House last June as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, has warned of dramatic job losses related to the virus.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Howard Goller

You May Also Like

missouri-cases-of-covid-19-jump-to-47,-state’s-third-death-reported-in-st.-louis-county

🔥Missouri cases of COVID-19 jump to 47, state’s third death reported in St. Louis County🔥

new-york-hair-and-nail-salons-to-shut,-but-booze-deemed-‘essential’

🔥New York hair and nail salons to shut, but booze deemed ‘essential’🔥

completion-of-2020-us.-census-extended-into-august-amid-coronavirus-pandemic

🔥Completion of 2020 U.S. Census extended into August amid coronavirus pandemic🔥

us.-may-convert-thousands-of-new-york-hotel,-college-rooms-into-care-units

🔥U.S. may convert thousands of New York hotel, college rooms into care units🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *