🔥Trump authorizes call-up of military reservists to active duty: white house🔥

Posted by — March 27, 2020 in News Leave a reply
trump-authorizes-call-up-of-military-reservists-to-active-duty:-white-house

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the coronavirus task force daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order authorizing the secretaries of homeland security and defense to call up military and Coast Guard reservists to active duty, the White House said.

Under the order, the two secretaries are authorized to order reservists from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard to active duty for up to two years “not to exceed 1,000,000 members on active duty at any one time.”

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler

You May Also Like

lady-gaga’s-father-asks-help-from-the-general-public-to-donate-money-so-that-he-can-pay-his-workers:-gets-slammed-read-to-know-all-about-it.

Lady Gaga’s father asks help from the general public to donate money so that he can pay his workers: gets slammed. Read to know all about it.

juventus-star-aaron-ramsey-helps-welsh-charity-reach-coronavirus-fundraiser-target-with-single-donation

🔥Juventus star Aaron Ramsey helps Welsh charity reach coronavirus fundraiser target with single donation🔥

shirtless-shia-labeouf-was-seen-making-out-with-a-mysterious-blonde-woman-while-still-wearing-is-wedding-ring!-is-he-cheating-on-his-wife?-what-is-going-on?-read-to-know-all-details-here.

Shirtless Shia LaBeouf was seen making out with a mysterious blonde woman while still wearing is wedding ring! Is he cheating on his wife? What is going on? READ TO KNOW ALL DETAILS HERE.

missouri-man-accused-in-death-of-his-mother

🔥Missouri man accused in death of his mother🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *