🔥Trump attends top aide Stephen Miller’s wedding🔥

Washington — President Trump attended the wedding of top policy aide Stephen Miller and Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Waldman at the Trump International Hotel in Washington on Sunday night.

The White House confirmed the president’s attendance to the White House press pool. Miller, one of the most controversial aides in the West Wing, has been central to crafting and executing the president’s hardline immigration agenda. Waldman, who formerly worked at the Department of Homeland Security, joined Pence’s office as press secretary last year.Trump Hotel, one of the main venues for White House aides and others in the president’s orbit to socialize, frequently hosts events for Trump-aligned officials and Republican fundraisers. The president reported $40.8 million in revenue from the hotel in 2018, the most recent year for which there is available information, although the hotel doesn’t have to disclose profits. The hotel is for sale, although it’s unclear if it will have a buyer in the near future.

Miller, once a top aide to then-Senator Jeff Sessions, has been with the White House since its earliest days, largely staying behind the scenes crafting policy rather than being one of the president’s frontline defenders on television.